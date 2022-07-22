Hoylecohen LLC Sells 220 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

