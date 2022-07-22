HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 115,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.46 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.