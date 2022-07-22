Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.03.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.7 %

HBM stock opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

