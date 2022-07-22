Humaniq 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,976.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $821,399.83 and $18,976.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

