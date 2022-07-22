Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.