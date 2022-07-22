Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 93.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

