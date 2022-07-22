Huobi Token (HT) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $740.14 million and $25.10 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00021134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.08 or 1.00138644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,409,022 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

