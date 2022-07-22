Hush (HUSH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $939,823.17 and approximately $140.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00269946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00096352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

