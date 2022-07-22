I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 467,582 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

