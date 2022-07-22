I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 467,582 shares.The stock last traded at $10.28 and had previously closed at $9.77.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
