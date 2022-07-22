IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $4,293,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

