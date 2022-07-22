IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMG. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

