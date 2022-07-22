IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.29

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.29 and last traded at C$19.27, with a volume of 84560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The stock has a market cap of C$602.44 million and a PE ratio of 29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$120.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

