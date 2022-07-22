ICHI Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00021218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $403,640.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

