IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $188.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $229.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.09.
IDEX Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.27. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
