Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $392,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $383,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 917.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 75,248 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $25.09 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

