Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $339,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

