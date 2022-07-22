Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

