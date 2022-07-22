Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 923 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

