Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 111,461 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.