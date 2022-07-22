Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.