Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,255 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,704. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

