Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

