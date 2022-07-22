IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IGG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.47) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($12.85) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.09).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 793 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 763.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 809.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04). In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($840,406.46). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.16), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($146,847.04).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

