Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.88

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.88 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 47.26 ($0.56). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.59), with a volume of 217,349 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of £87.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

