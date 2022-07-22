Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $79.62 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $122.33 or 0.00528767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032619 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
