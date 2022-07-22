iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $209,052.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

