iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $209,052.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032225 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.