Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

INDB opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

