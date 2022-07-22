Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023,313 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,636. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

