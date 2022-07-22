Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

