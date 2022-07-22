Insider Buying: Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba acquired 250,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,416,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$841,633.30.

Adamera Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

CVE ADZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 71,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,713. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

