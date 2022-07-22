Insider Buying: Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba acquired 250,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,416,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$841,633.30.
Adamera Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %
CVE ADZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 71,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,713. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39.
About Adamera Minerals
