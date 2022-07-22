Insider Buying: India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Nick Timberlake bought 20,000 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($25,343.69).

IGC stock opened at GBX 106.58 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £102.87 million and a P/E ratio of 289.19. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.25.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

