Insider Buying: India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Nick Timberlake bought 20,000 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($25,343.69).
India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance
IGC stock opened at GBX 106.58 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £102.87 million and a P/E ratio of 289.19. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.25.
About India Capital Growth Fund
