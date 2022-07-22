Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $99,795.80 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

