Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Fieldly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celsius alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00.

Celsius Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,265. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.