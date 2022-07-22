Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 9,477 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of JBL traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,444. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 309.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 20.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jabil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

