Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $32,313.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00.
Shares of JBT opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
