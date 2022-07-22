Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $32,313.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

