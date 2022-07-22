Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 31,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,623. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

