Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $221,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. 31,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,623. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.