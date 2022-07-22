Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total transaction of C$507,400.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,741.56.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26.
  • On Friday, May 20th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

RY stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0000004 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

