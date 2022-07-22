Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total transaction of C$507,400.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,741.56.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26.

On Friday, May 20th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31.

RY stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

