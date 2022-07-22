Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) COO Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lee Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. 9,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,818. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

