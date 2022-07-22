Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IBP opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

