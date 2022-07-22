Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million. Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,490. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

