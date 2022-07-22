Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,784. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

