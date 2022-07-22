Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $12.14 on Friday, hitting $212.61. 138,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,697. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average is $257.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.