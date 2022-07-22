Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 350,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

