Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

