Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,819 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

