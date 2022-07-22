Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PBP opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

