Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,213,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,861,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,072,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.35. 42,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

