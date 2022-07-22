Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Boosted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.57. 131,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $57.77.

