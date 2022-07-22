Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $36.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $36.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $35.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00.

7/21/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $44.00.

7/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,602. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.