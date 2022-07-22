Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 22nd (AKZOY, AN, ATUS, BDRFY, BLX, CBRE, CRK, DANOY, GPI, HL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 22nd:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

